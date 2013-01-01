Welcome to Fourth Branch of America!

September 2008 TIC

Artist - Nate Beeler

The Washington Examiner, Washington, D.C.

"Bringing your government to you!"

The Fourth Branch of America, or the FBA, is a non-partisan organization dedicated to empowering people to reconnect with their government. We do this by keeping citizens informed regarding the issues, politicians, and legislation being considered by the government, whether at the Federal, State, or Town level.

The Informed Constituent ®

First published by the FBA in November 2003, The Informed Constituent ® has quickly become respected in the Capital Region of New York for being one of the most objective, non-partisan political newspapers to be found. TIC features political news from the local, state, and federal levels. We have featured local debates, international perspectives, interviews with politicians, as well as tours/interviews of important infrastructures (i.e. dairy farm, nuclear power plant, transportation authority). We intend to start editions of TIC across the nation. Click here for more regarding The Informed Constituent.

The New York Capital Region edition of The Informed Constituent is the prototype of what will be franchised across the United States. The Fourth Branch of America (FBA) website will grow to be the "portal" or "medium" between people and their government and community.

'Message Board' (or blog/forum) functionality will create a community forum where all perspectives may be expressed. To further increase the benefits of the FBA website, voting records for politicians (and their positions on various issues) will be easily available. With our 'Bill Tracker' functionality, members would be able to track specific legislation. Community events will be tracked with our 'Community Calender' feature. As this web site develops, it will become a popular forum for political discussion and electronic meetings.

How Did the FBA Get Its Name?

Traditionally, we were told to only think of three branches of our government. The Executive Branch, meant to enforce the laws, the Legislative Branch which makes the laws, and the Judicial Branch which interprets the law’s compatibility with our Constitution.



We suggest that the true power of this country actually rests with the people...

we the people… ostensibly the Fourth Branch of America. It is from the people that each of the other three branches derives their mandate. We wish to remind both our government and citizens alike that we are are country of the people, by the people, for the people.

